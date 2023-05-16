A Limpopo woman who bought a Hyundai Atos has been handed down a sentence of R10 000 (₦242,780.16) or two years in prison

The 22-year-old was nabbed for fraud after she submitted fraudulent papers to Wesbank to get car financing

Some South Africans are wondering how she got away with the crime, while others say the bank employee should face a similar charge

POLOKWANE - A 22-year-old woman from Limpopo has been sentenced to pay a R10 000 (₦242,780.16) fine or spend two years behind bars after she was convicted of fraud.

She used fake papers to buy a Hyundai Atos. Images: Thawornnurak & @Auction_Finance

Source: UGC

Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo Lieutenant-Colonel Matimba Maluleke said the woman used fraudulent papers to buy a Hyundai Atos valued at over R340 000 (₦8,141,425.23).

Limpopo woman uses fake papers to apply for car finance

According to IOL, Miranda Thandaza Lubisi was sentenced on Friday, 12 May, at the Polokwane Specialised Crimes Court.

Matimba explained that Lubisi went to a car dealership in Tzaneen to purchase a car in September 2022. She then applied for car financing with the help of a salesperson but submitted fake papers to Wesbank.

The bank approved Lubisi's car finance, and the vehicle was delivered to her.

Her fraud was realised a few months after the bank audited its books and found that Lubisi was dishonest in her documents. A fraud case was reported to the Tzaneen Police Station, which was then transferred to the Hawks.

According to the SAPS website, in addition to the fine, Lubisi received a five-year suspended sentence on the condition she does not commit similar crimes during the suspension period.

South Africans weigh in on the Limpopo woman's committing fraud to buy a car

@Skilliepieterse said:

"Should have been 20 years with hard labour thrown in to fix potholes and clean toilets at state hospitals."

@Siga948031501 said:

"How did she do it so we can know? Please share the knowledge, and also, did she drive the car, and for how long?"

@ElsaMalan8 said:

"Well, they should also then lock up or fine the person who approved the finance at the branch. Stupid."

@justYour_Fav said:

"Hyundai Atos valued at R346 122 ... "

Source: Briefly.co.za