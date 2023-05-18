Nollywood practitioners Lola Alao, Princess, and Toyin Alausa have stirred emotions online as they share clips on their page to remember their colleagues Moji Olaiya and Aisha Abimbola

Lola Alao, in her post remembering her friend and work colleague Aisha Abimbola, wrote saying it "feels just like yesterday" that you left us, "keep resting my Omoge campus"

While in another post shared by Insta-blogger, Emiraltyafrica, it's post was a remembrance post celebrating actress Moji Olaiya who passed away on May 18, 2017

Quite a number of some Nollywood stars seem to be in a sober state as they remember a couple of their colleagues, Moji Olaiya and Aisha Abimbola, who passed away six and five years ago, respectively.

One of those to remember their colleagues who passed away were Lola Alao, Princess the Comedian and Toyin Alausa, who all shared clips of either Moji Olaiya or Aisha Abimbola on their pages.

Nollywood stars stir emotions online as they remember their colleagues, Moji Olaiya and Aisha Abimbola. Photo credit:@omogecampus1/@mojisolaabikeade

Source: Instagram

Lola Alao in a post remembering Aisha Abimbola, wrote saying:

"It's just like yesterday you left this sinful world, and it's 5 yrs already. We know you are in a better place though we miss you greatly. Keep resting, Aisha Omoge Campus."

See EmiraltyAfrica's post remembering Moji Olaiya:

See Lola Alao's post remembering Aisha Abimbola 5 years after she passed away:

See how netizens reacted to clips remembering both Moji Olaiya and Aisha Abimbola

@boyobanky6:

"Aisha continue to rest in perfect peace."

@ariyatoronto247tv:

"May she continue to Rest in perfect peace."

@olori_alajiki:

"May her soul continue to rest on .........can't forget my first production she acted as my mother."

@mz_hardeola:

Hhmmm, Ile je eniyan Continue to rest in peace.

@adeola_interiors:

"May her soul continue to Rest In Peace @emiraltyafrica you won’t die young your type is so rare."

@everything_candy21:

"May her soul Rest In Peace."

@smartbee_makeover:

"Keep resting sis. I still talked about her yesterday that , Murphy Afolabi is the third artist that makes me shocked and cry. This 3 artist MOJI OLAIYA , AUNTY AISHA AND MURPHY AFOLABI , l felt like l was close to them. May Allah forgive them and grant them aljanat fridaous."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood was thrown into mourning six years ago when popular actress Moji Olaiya sadly passed away.

The actress died two months after having her baby, Mariam Ashabi, on March 17 in Canada.

Olaiya's daughter has been in the custody of her grandmother since her mum passed away and has grown into a pretty young girl.

Source: Legit.ng