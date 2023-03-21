Late popular Nollywood actress Moji Olaiya passed away in 2017, two months after having her daughter

Mariam, who has reportedly been in the care of Olaiya's mum, turned six on March 17

Photos of the young girl surfaced online, and netizens not only gushed over her but showered prayers on her as well

Nollywood was thrown into mourning six years ago when popular actress Moji Olaiya sadly passed away.

The actress died two months after having her baby, Mariam Ashabi, on March 17 in Canada.

Late Moji Olaiya's baby celebrates 6th birthday Photo credit: @famstarz/@nollywoodcircle

Source: Instagram

Olaiya's daughter has been in the custody of her grandmother since her mum passed away and has grown into a pretty young girl.

On her birthday, photos of the girl were shared by a blog, famstarz, on Instagram, and netizens celebrated her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Moji Olaiya's daughter

vickyogueri:

"Keep growing my darling God is with you."

biolaayoade21days

"Happy birthday mariam❤️ rest on MJ."

nurseminat13:

"May God continue to be with her, may she continue to grow in knowledge wisdom nd understanding "

the_blackbaddie:

"Moji rest on❤️ her kids are growing so fast may God keep them"

toria_nimi22:

"Omoh see the resemblance ❤️... Untimely death won't be your portion sweetie."

ewatoshikemi:

"She’s so pretty."

nifemygoldmusic:

"May God continue to protect her she will live long to fulfill her destiny in life."

bolanle_onifade's profile picture:

"So pretty , GOD BLESS YOU CHILD ❤️"

zubairteefah:

"Wow❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday darling. God bless and keep you safe she’s such a beautiful girl."

Actress Ini Edo's daughter turns 2

Ini Edo's first and only child, Light, clocked two on March 15, and one day after, the actress took to social media to celebrate.

Sharing a photo of her daughter as they rocked matching wine outfits with only a small view of her face, the actress gushed over her adorable little bundle of joy.

According to Ini, she never knew how much change, joy, and comfort having a child in 2021 would bring to her life.

Source: Legit.ng