Nollywood star Chioma Akpotha is on a journey to turn her home into a luxuriously furnished haven

Sharing a video from the renovation process, the actress couldn't hide her excitement as she gave details of each process

Akpotha shipped in her state-of-the-art, gorgeous chairs from Turkey and already issued a disclaimer

Popular Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha has given netizens an idea of what to expect when she is done with her home.

The movie star decided to renovate her home, giving it a new feel with state-of-the-art, luxurious, expensive items.

Chioma Akpotha shows off her home Photo credit: @chiomaakpotha

Source: Instagram

In the video on her page, artisans worked diligently, painting, constructing shelves, and moving furniture around.

The actress couldn't hold her excitement after realizing one of her expensive chairs from Turkey could recline and make more room into a lounge chair.

Before showing off the other chair, Akpotha noted that anyone who would like to sit in her home would have to take a bath first.

She wrote:

"Please bear with me as I gush over this home makeover by @cheriesinterior @wallandall_ @idesignwithrudy which I consider totally and absolutely amazing!!! It took just a few days for the whole set up. The media wall and cabinets were constructed on site… talk about dedication Before the final reveal, I will be posting more videos to disturb your timeline but I will disturb it with sense."

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Chioma Akpotha's home

uchejombo:

" I need this hook-up."

omonioboli:

"The big reveal will wow everyone."

interiordesigner_sylvia:

"Thanks for giving them credit.. not everyone will do this."

hibsandra1:

"@chiomakpotha you need to wrap it with plastic, do you understand? So the material doesn’t mess up. Both that and the dinning room chairs. They’re beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

neena_9ice:

"I must make this money oo God cause I too like better things."

palakegh:

"It’s so lovely ❤️❤️❤️"

sarahodafen:

"Congratulations!! Such beautiful and gorgeous decor❤️❤️"

nwoye_ifunanya:

"Mama, this is beautiful I swear."

