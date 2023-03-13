Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha recently clocked a new age, and she was lovingly celebrated by friends and loved ones

The Omo Ghetto actress shared a video on Instagram, giving her fans and followers a peak into how she spent a portion of her special day

Akpotha happily took the dance floor as a gospel singer stormed her house for a beautiful praise and worship session

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, who witnessed yet another birthday celebration in good spirits.

The actress turned 43 on Sunday, March 12, and she spent a portion of her day singing and dancing in appreciation to the almighty God for sparing her life.

Chioma Akpotha marks birthday in her home. PhotoL @chiomaakpotha

Akpotha took to her Instagram page with a video showing the moment a man of God, Chuks Chidube, stormed her residence and led a powerful praise and worship session.

The elated movie star happily took her spot on the dance floor as she moved her body and raised her voice in appreciation to God.

Colleagues Omoni Oboli and Joe Uleato were equally present to celebrate with the birthday girl.

“This is how I stepped into my day earlier today with praise worship and prayers unto my ONLY True GOD! Thank you @evangchukschidube for leading us into God's presence. Thank you @joeulaeto for all the prayers and of course sharing the word! Thank you Heavenly Father for this new amazing year! Thank you for making all things brand new. I see the love guys. God bless you all,” she captioned her post.

Social media users react to Akpotha’s video

omonioboli said:

“Happy birthday booski. Nigeria has to be good o! The way Chioma jumped when she heard America, phone nearly fall from my hand &ll Amen to all prayers.”

charlesuwagbai said:

“Amen and amen. The dance to American houses was different.”

realchiomaude said:

“The jumping increased from America dipped a little at canada and went back up for Europe. Sure Chioma is thinking London. Namesake mm we are on the same wave length HBD.”

acquahsuzzy said:

“Am I the only one watching it over and over?.Hbd sweety. God bless u. u are fun to watch. One n only hype woman.”

goldfishwendy said:

“Happy birthday to a wonderful person you display so much positivity around you and yours ever beautiful and forever young Chioma ve been a fan long time ago and I have never had a reason to not like or love you ..very real personality if course that's what we pisces represent may God grant vou the innermost things you pray for and shield you from evil cos you deserve it live long and prosper in good health.”

Source: Legit.ng