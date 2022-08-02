Media personality Daddy Freeze is on fire for comparing American singer Chris Brown and Nigerian street sensation Portable

Daddy Freeze shared a post about Chris Brown charging his fans about $1000 for a ‘meet and greet’ and asked Nigerians how much they would pay Portable for a ‘meet and greet’ too

His statement that Portable was Chris Brown’s look-alike didn’t go well with some Nigerians as they never saw the possibility of any comparison

Popular Nigerian broadcaster and radio host Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, has been dragged by some Nigerians on social media after he said popular street sensation Portable was American singer Chris Brown’s look-alike.

In an Instagram post shared on his verified Instagram page, Daddy Freeze spoke about how American singer Chris Brown charged his fans about $1000 for a meet and greet and said he wondered how much “Chris brown’s look-alike Portable” would charge his teeming fans.

Daddy Freeze on Chris Brown and Portable looks. Credit: @daddyfreeze @portablebaeby @chrisbrown

Source: Instagram

He wrote: “Chris Brown charged up to $1000 (N720,000) from fans for a ‘meet and greet’ wow. Let’s see how much his Nigerian look-alike Portable will charge his teeming female fan base. I am sure it would be at least double of that.”

See his post below:

Nigerians drag Daddy Freeze for his post on Chris Brown and Portable

While many Nigerians reacted to the topic he raised about a ‘meet and greet’ with portable, some do not see the need for comparing Chris Brown and Portable or how they both look alike.

Check out some of their reactions below:

Healthertainer:

"Daddy freeze you just want to invite vawulence with this post "

Officialmeri_madeinheaven:

"Dem no even resemble my cute energetic Chris. ❤❤❤❤ and werey olorin can never look alike "

Ak.henry1:

"Daddy Frz ....I Wii not say anything"

Bokundaye:

"Where is the look alike?"

Nekusdavid2001:

" this one na big insult to Chris Brown so because them nor be lookalike in anyway Portable them set in terms of lookalike na "

Appletop_enuguproperties:

"How can you compare the 2 self "

Source: Legit.ng