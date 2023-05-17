Super chef Hilda Baci has continued to be the topic of discussion over her latest victory to break the Guinness World Record

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) commemorated Hilda Baci while urging young people to explore respectable methods of earning money

The anti-corruption organisation reacted to the extraordinary chef Hilda Baci breaking the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Nigerian youths to follow the golden steps of the country’s super chef, Hilda Baci, as they celebrate her feat.

The law enforcement agency known for investigating fraudulent activities mentioned they were proud to reckon with Hilda’s feat while counselling other Nigerians.

According to them, Hilda gave her generation a voice by breaking the Guinness record, and they urged her fellow countrymen to emulate her good deeds.

"Today the Eagle is proud to rejoice with Hilda Bassey for the sacrifice of giving her generation a voice by breaking the Guinness record price. Be legit like Hilda, make the choice," it wrote.

Internet users react

@EDADURI:

"You dey celebrate who you won arrest her customers later? Abeg shift."

@mikaylanda:

"This your message na for the poor masses shaa because una dey eat and dine with those involved in Economic and Financial crimes."

@StandardKing4:

"Una nor know una work!! Legit government first. Obasanjo created efcc for our politicians. But una dey do like una nor dey see."

@lemcy4sure:

"Una no want say anything about 2023 election ️. A nation like Nigeria shouldn’t be witnessing such thing called election."

@Sunnies74399562:

"@officialEFCC, we heard about the dead news of the younger cadet that was killed by some other officers because of stolen items . But can you guys update everyone about the event . Because it can happen to anyone. God bless @officialEFCC, God bless Nigeria."

Hilda Baci gets a mouthwatering offer

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Hilda Baci got a mouthwatering offer to travel to the Maldives.

A company made the offer after the chef became popular owing to her cooking conquest.

Many Nigerians who saw the offer said it is a welcomed development.

