A clip of how former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and fitness trainer, Kemen helped Hilda Baci surmount the cook-a-thon challenge goes viral online

In a trending video, Kemen was seen talking to Hilda and giving her tips on how to manage her strength and energy effectively during her cook-a-thon challenge

The former reality TV star, who is the owner of Kemen Fitness House, noted in the caption of the clip that it was a huge privilege for him to have worked with Hilda

Former Big Brother Naija star Ekemini Ekerette better known as Kemen finally shares with the public his experience working with Hilda Baci during her four days cook-a-thon journey.

Days after, it was revealed that BBNaija's Kemen was Hilda Baci's fitness trainer; he finally shares what it was like sharing the cook-a-thon journey with the superwoman.

Video of BBNaija star, Kemen helping Hilda Baci during her cook-a-thon goes viral. Photo credit: @kemenfitness

Source: Instagram

In a viral online clip, Kemen noted that it was a long, scary, and an uncertain journey. He further said even though they could now laugh about it, he is super proud of what Hilda achieved and sees it as a privilege to have worked with her and been a part of her journey.

Videos have emerged online that showed different moments of how Kemen talked to Hilda and shared tips with her on managing her energy level.

Watch the viral video of how Kemen helped Hilda Baci during her cook-a-thon:

See how netizens reacted to Kemen's video helping Hilda Baci

@kaffydance:

"It does take a village. Thank you, Kemen, for your role and support."

@vee_sedu.dzi:

"Agba trainer! Y'all outdid yourselves and put in the work! God crown your efforts."

@amazinganiebietfrancis:

"Omo!!! We didn't see this part o. God bless everyone for standing by her."

@its_tegadominic:

"Thank you Kemen."

@arinzearinzze:

"Food Don finish?? I wan come chop."

@ayanime_edem:

"You did great Ufan."

@blisshoraskincare:

"Thank you sir, you prepared her for this day. Blessings to you always."

@chidubem_w3:

"@kemenfitness We worked hard every night and day to make this happen and it was worth it in the end. Super glad to have worked with you. (Don't Leave Me!)"

@paul_justusofficial:

"Kudos to all of the team that put in the effort to make this happen. You guys are the real Mvp's"

@proxycarter:

"You guys did amazing job."

@iam_kenstockman:

"My brother....you are a comprehensive support system..."

@seyene.otu:

"Fitness Coach of life."

Stunning video of Hilda Baci’s fitness training with BBN’s Kemen before embarking on cooking challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian chef Hilda Baci on Thursday, May 11, embarked on a challenge to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours by an individual, which has seen Nigerians applauding her for her dedication.

As of the time of this report, she had been cooking for over 87 hours, which means aside from her excellent cooking skills, Hilda was physically prepared in terms of her fitness for the challenge.

It turns out she had embarked on personal training ahead of the challenge with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and fitness trainer Kemen.

