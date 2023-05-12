Sophia Momodu, famous socialite and the first baby mama of Afrobeat singer Davido seems to be at war with her baby daddy

In a series of posts shared online, Sophia has been pointing fingers at a person who has refused to take responsibility for his child and described the person as a narcissist

In another post, Imade's mom took it a notch higher as she declared that financial abuse is domestic abuse

Popular fashion connoisseur and ex-girlfriend of singer Davido, Sophia Momodu, seems to be locked in an online war with her baby daddy.

Some post recently shared by Sophia Momodu on her page seems to have been pointing fingers at her ex for maltreating her and not manning up to his responsibility as a father.

Afrobeat singer Davido seems locked in an online war with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu. However, they're at it covertly. Photo credit: @davido/@thesophiamomodu

After going on a lengthy public rant about men who don't take responsibility for their kids, Davido seemed to have replied with a post on his page saying 'No vex' and 'I no like wahala, I dey Ibiza'.

Sophia responded with more posts which seemed to have described Davido as a narcissist whose public persona is completely different from how he behaves in private and treats his woman.

See the series of exchanges between the former lover's below:

See how netizens reacted to Sophia Momodu's posts calling out Davido

@_ejide.a:

"Na that Chioma designer bags and Richard Mille watch dey pain am."

@dubixtech:

"Sophia should go and work and make money,if he can’t take care of Imade she should send her over to David’s house simple!!! You wan reap when you did not sow."

@softlifegurl:

"100% stand with Sophie, a man that does it right will never be dragged not even behind doors, Davido needs to stop showing off and attend to his family cos Sophie is d only expressive person among d mama's and she only can handle him having been way way wt him.."

@big_nelz_:

"Make this one rest na . 001 don marry, communication skills don change, dem don de call out their real color ."

@princessjjabbi:

"Am team Sophia marrying a wife shouldn’t make you to neglect your duties as a father. Notice David always loosens up with his kids when ever he is committed to a serious relationship at least in social media."

@william93emmanuel:

"Which one is financial abuse again bayi. Did you work and they didn’t pay you?"

@kingsley_vb:

"Yes we agree but u no go still see one kobo frm David n co hand for all dis cap… just continue jonxin onye ala."

@dr_osei_appiah:

"Everyone saying go and work go and work! As if she is begging you guys for money. Because it's SOPHIA and not your favorite so you guys are insulting her!"

@onyinyechi__favour:

"Na our OBO you come dey bully on top his own money aunty go and work, babymama no be job."

@baro_qaah:

" you all talking as if she’s broke every body just Dey catch their sub person no mention name , you Dey say she talk to somebody."

