Nollywood veteran actress Rita Edochie has sent a message to actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May

Rita, who is a member of the Edochie family, assured May of her place while urging her not to worry

The veteran actress' statement has gone viral on social media and stirred different reactions from netizens

Veteran moviemaker Rita Edochie and aunt to Yul Edochie has stirred reactions on social media over a message she sent to the actor's first wife, May.

Rita, who is married to Tony Edochie, an uncle and younger brother to Yul’s father, Pete Edochie, took to her social media timeline to weigh in on Yul’s second wife drama.

Rita Edochie urges May not to worry. Credit: @yuledochie @mayyuledochie @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

In a caption of the post she shared, Rita assured May there was no need for her to be worried as there was no competition between her and anybody else.

Rita added that what May was going through was a phase that would pass with time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In her words:

“It’s your home nwam. No worries No competition. It’s a question of time.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Rita's message to May Edochie

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see the comments below:

nellynells__:

"The love she’s getting from in laws shows she’s a really good person/wife."

tonia.gram_:

"Yul couldn’t even pick someone better or as beautiful as May. He even went for someone as classless as Judy."

favour_moluno:

"No, this advice is not good Abeg. We’re indirectly telling women to endure. No way!!!!"

africanflamingo_:

"Which home? My gender and endurance trek for this thing called marriage na 5&6. Ike’gwuru."

annlarstic:

"May yul and Judy not happened to anyone of us and our love ones amen."

iam_jhessica:

"This innocent woman has been through a lot. May God console her."

Man tells May to divorce Yul, blames her for son's death

A social media influencer identified as Nasco distinguished himself from the multitude of netizens supporting Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, over their marital saga.

The content creator made a video that has since gone viral to blast May Edochie.

In the clip, the young man encouraged May to file for divorce if she was tired of the marriage rather than putting her husband up for online trolls.

Source: Legit.ng