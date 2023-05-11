A video from Nigerian music duo Psquare's stage performance has triggered massive reactions online

This comes as the twin brothers, during their performance, stripped on stage in the name of entertaining their fans

Their action didn't go down well, with many who have taken to social media to drag the brothers

Popular Nigerian music duo Paul and Peter Okoye of Psquare have left many talking on social media over a trending video of them stripping during a recent show.

This is coming after Peter trended on social media for kissing a female fan.

The twin brothers, who recently reunited, have been going on tours in different parts of the world.

Video from Psquare's stage performance trends. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Watch the video here

Netizens knock Psquare

Netizens were unimpressed by the show of unpleasant stunts as they called the twin brothers out for doing too much whilst performing their hit songs on stage.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

estheruba:

"Dem don dey do too much abeg."

his_myron:

"Na wetin happen be this ? What’d they take."

dave_98_88:

" if you like naked…your time don pass bros."

sonofdavid.1:

"Chris brown and usher no do pass like this ."

1805ve:

"Upcoming artist doing the most this days ."

paiseols:

"after una don separate..clout chasers."

big_rex_______:

"Unah don big pass dose things with unah old songs ."

majesty__official:

"These old men. They don pass to do all these things just to trend ‍♂️."

dee_johh:

"What mannner of rubbish is this abeg?."

vreal440:

"see una LEGEND oo."

comfy_cakes_n_events:

"They want to do like Chris brown ."

shoeniverse_bylolo:

"Wooooo how did I miss such concert."

heisblackstar:

"This sh't is stup*d af those niggs are grown me with kids and O.Gs on the game... just imagine 2baba doing such bullsh!t"

sirmoelsoft:

"Make Dem feature potable na."

__marness__:

"And this 2 werey done get pikin ooo."

Peter Okoye shares how he was a footballer before music career

Peter Okoye said he was destined to be a professional footballer, but fate drove him towards music. Legit.ng reported.

In a late-night Friday tweet on May 5, 2023, Mr. P expressed his gratitude for having had a great career as a musician.

The musician admitted he wished he was still playing football, though.

Source: Legit.ng