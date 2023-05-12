Days after not celebrating his second daughter's birthday, Hailey, Davido has sparked reactions online after a recent photo of his new tattoo went viral

Davido, in the viral snap, was seen to have gotten a new tattoo on his shoulders of his demised son, Ifeanyi

This story makes the headline around the same time the singer seems locked in an online war with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, who has alleged that Davido is a narcissist

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It seems quite a number of controversies are brewing around ace Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Davido as a photo of a new tattoo he just got goes viral online.

A recent photo of Davido emerged online of the singer's new tattoo as he gets an insignia of his late son Ifeanyi drawn on his right shoulder.

Clips of Davido's new tattoo of his late son, Ifeanyi, on his shoulder go viral. Photo credit: @obo.newz/@davido

Source: Instagram

This new tattoo is coming days after he celebrated Chioma's 28th birthday and ignored his second daughter, Hailey's birthday.

While that still seems to be brewing, Sophia Momodu had been online trolling the singer, calling him a narcissist who has been financially abusing her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sophia, in her call out, equated financial abuse as the same as domestic abuse.

The photos of Davido's new tattoo were shared online by the gossip blog OBO.News

See the blog's post of Davido's new tattoo below:

See the comments that the photos of Davido's new tattoo stirred online

@keshingtonlee:

"Ibeji is coming to you Davido by the grace of God."

@titilayoaduke4:

"Strong men are not common, Davido you are strong."

@house_of_laughter_comedy:

"He will forever remain in our memories."

@godson_defreyz77:

"Anything his idol king and goat BigWiz do he just la copy oooo."

@genesisshow7:

"Davido isn't anyone's mate in this industry."

@e.g.lighting:

"Ifeanyi don. Takeoff."

@williams__kelly__7044:

"Sorry my mentor may his soul rest in peace."

@talenteffiong:

"Strong man are not common davido u are strong."

@nkonuigbo:

"It’s well with his soul God will bless you with double boys."

@amah_goldd:

"Very beautiful tattoo. My his innocent soul RIP️."

Video hits internet as Davido and Chioma tattoo each other's names on fingers with their wedding rings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that celebrity lovebirds Davido and Chioma made their 2023 debut on social media. Many are excited to witness the show of love between them.

Just recently, a video showing the moment the two entertained a tattoo artist surfaced in the online community to the delight of many.

Davido and Chioma both decided to get a tattoo of each other's names on their fingers with their wedding rings.

Source: Legit.ng