Some people make being in love enviable for others and this is mostly because of the beautiful friendship they also share.

It has always been said that great friendship is the bedrock for any lasting marriage and some Nigerian celebrity couples have shown fans that they get along quite well with their partners.

Some of these star couples sometimes display the playful side of their marriages for all to see on social media and this often leaves fans hoping and praying to also find love.

Check out a list of Nigerian celebrity couples who are also great friends. Photos: @adekunlegold, @adedimejilateef, @freddieleonard

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of Nigeria’s top celebrity couples who have an enviable friendship and give fans goals.

1. Adekunle Gold and Simi

It is only right that this music star couple tops the list owing to their hilarious displays on social media. Simi and Adekunle Gold have been known to throw shade, have witty exchanges and more on social media. Oftentimes, their exchanges leave fans laughing hard as many of them wonder how they met each other with their matching sense of humour.

Just recently, Simi threw shade at her man for his h-factor and his clapback to her made it a funny conversation for fans on social media.

2. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife Cynthia:

Another top Nigerian celebrity couple who get fans blushing with their friendly exchange on social media is TV personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia. While Cynthia is not always on social media, she sometimes makes sure to throw friendly jabs at her man.

Just recently, she had a funny exchange with her man when he gushed over having a first free weekend in the year and she told him to stay at home.

3. Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe:

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Mo Bimpe, is also one sweet celebrity couple who amuse fans with their banter on social media. Lateef is known to be a funny man while his wife Mo is more reserved. However, their marriage seems to have brought out the playful side of his wife.

4. Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire:

Newly married Nollywood celebrity couple, Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire have continued to give fans friendship goals after tying the knot. The celebrity couple have been known to share sweet and adorable videos of their banter online, leaving fans gushing over them.

5. Daniel Etim and Toyosi:

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim and his wife, Toyosi, is also one Nigerian celebrity couple who are fan favourites. They are greatly loved because of the great friendship and affection they share. Sometimes, they share videos of their playful exchanges on social media.

