A video of singer Davido’s conversation with UK-based media personality, Adesope, is making the rounds online

The singer humbly mentioned how people have always doubted and never accepted his albums in the past

He, however, expressed his joy and appreciation for the amount of love that Timeless has received since its release

It is no doubt an emotional moment for Nigerian singer, Davido, who continues to receive an outpour of love and support for his latest project, Timeless.

Just recently, UK-based media personality, Adesope, took to his Instagram page with a video that when was filmed during his conversation with OBO.

Davido gets emotional about Timeless in viral video. Photo: @adesope_shopsydoo/@davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, a humble Davido admitted that people have always doubted his albums in the past and not completely accepted them.

He, however, added that he is very happy at the moment with what is happening with Timeless.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The 30BG crooner noted that it’s a completely different feeling for him even though he has been in the game for about 12 years.

Watch the viral clip below:

More accolades pour in for Davido

influencerdrift said:

"Humility to the call, other celebrities won't recognise people streamed their song."

mr.bubble.special said:

"I listen to your Album daily bro❤️ This one is definitely different."

larryhotsense said:

"Awww my goat this is just the beginning ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ We are not going back down.... Never."

jesseduplan said:

"All those people way first rush come out say the album no sweet, how e come be now???"

kulimented said:

"The Album is okay. But the numbers came from years of anticipation, people’s curiosity after what happened to his family and some of us who just want him to win again."

Davido's record tops US iTunes chart

Meanwhile, Davido’s Timeless album has been shattering records since it was officially released some days ago.

Legit.ng recently reported that the 17-track project has now made history as the first African album to peak at number one on the US iTunes chart.

In a celebratory post, Davido attributed the success to almighty God, and many fans congratulated him online.

Source: Legit.ng