Popular veteran actor, Yemi Solade has taken to social media with a beautiful photo as he and his lovely wife celebrate another wedding anniversary

The actor who tagged his wife his JLO looked lovingly at her with a smile on his face in the adorable photo

Fans of the actor have filled his comment section with congratulatory messages and prayers for his home

Yemi Solade and his beautiful wife Hannah are celebrating another wedding anniversary today, Tuesday, September 21.

The actor, on his Instagram page, shared a loved-up photo and expressed how great their union has been over the years.

Yemi Solade and his beautiful wife Photo credit: @realyemisolade

Source: Instagram

He also noted that his wife whom he tagged his Jennifer Lopez won his heart just as God already sealed it.

Solade also prayed for God's continuous intervention in their home.

"Another 365 DAYS of MARITAL BLISS with my PARTNER in EXCLUSIVE PROGRESS, UNDERSTANDING and DIVINE PEACE. My JLO has my heart and it's a SEALED arrangement from GOD Almighty. May GOD continue to pilot the affairs of our home in all ramifications and grant us longevity in sound health. Amen!"

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Yemi Solade

isaaco_media;

"HWA! May your grace never end."

ogunleyefolak:

"Happy wedding anniversary to you sir, God will continue to be the foundation of your home and more of this to celebrate ijn."

nikewell:

"All glory to God Almighty. Congratulations!"

agbeke_vigour:

"Happy blessed anniversary sir, God continue to bless your home."

olafemitiamiyu:

"Congratulations sir."

folorunso_sola:

"Congratulations and happy wedding anniversary to you and your best half sir. Your home is forever blessed."

queen_ajewunmi_moremi:

"God will continue to bless your home Sir."

odunagorofilms:

"Beautiful and Congratulations."

