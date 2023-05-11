Stonebwoy, in a beautiful video, cut a cake with his wife and kids in celebration of his newly released 5th Dimension album

The musician and his family gathered around the tasty-looking kick as he prayed to God, the Father and the Son before cutting the cake

Fans of the musician were pleased with the beautiful bond on display and dropped heartwarming comments

Ghanaian dancehall artist, Stonebwoy, celebrated the release of his fifth album, "5th Dimension," with his family in a heartwarming video that has been making the rounds on social media.

In the video, which was shared on Stonebwoy's Instagram page, the musician can be seen cutting a cake with his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, and their two children, Catherine-Jiluda and Janam Satekla. Stonebwoy led his family in prayer, thanking God for the success of his latest project before cutting the cake with his family.

The video has been met with praise from fans of the musician, with many taking to social media to express their joy at seeing the family bond on display. Stonebwoy often likes to spend quality time with his family and often shares videos of them bonding on his social media pages.

Stonebwoy's "5th Dimension" album, which was released on April 23, 2023, features collaborations with international acts like Stormzy, Tiwa Savage and Oxlade and has been receiving rave reviews from fans and music critics alike. The album is a follow-up to his 2020 project, "Anloga Junction," which was a critical and commercial success.

