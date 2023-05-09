A Nigerian lady has cried out online over being saddled with the responsibility of taking care of her family

According to the lady, she has been taking care of her family singlehandedly since her mother got blind four years ago

In a heartbreaking video, she broke down in tears and prayed to God to help her in this difficult phase of her life

Social media users have encouraged a young lady who shared her family problem on TikTok.

According to the heartbroken lady identified as @mihzjudith8, her mother suddenly got blind about four years ago.

Lady cries out over hardship

Source: TikTok

Following the sad incident, she had no other option than to take over the responsibility of catering for her family.

Sadly, the burden has become too much for her and she couldn't help but shed bitter tears in a video posted on TikTok.

While sharing the sad clip, she said:

"Since 2019 my mom got blind all her responsibilities become mine alone. And I couldn't bear it anymore. Mummy remember the promises you made to your children. Lord come and be my strength. The pains of being a first child."

Social media reactions

@holuwapheranmi5 said:

"Sorry dear, I pray God be with every one of you and send a great helper to you."

@maryharrison1001 noted:

"I’m sorry babe god we be your strength."

@derafundbtc commented:

"You got to be strong dear. God is your strength. Everything will be fine okay."

@chris445671 said:

"Pls, come with her in zion ministry pls, by God grace everything will be ok."

@capt329 noted:

"Pain everywhere dear take heart nothing have begin that kn have end sorrow will end joy is coming."

@mustybrown2017 said:

"I feel your pain my dear. is not easy I'm in the same shoe with u. God will do his miracle in their lives."

@morienikeji280 added:

"So sorry God will heal her in Jesus name I believe that babe stop crying please."

Watch the video below:

Blind woman cooks sweet food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a blind Nigerian mother has impressed netizens online with her smartness despite her condition. The blind woman did not allow her condition to hinder her from carrying out basic tasks in her home.

A heartwarming and inspiring clip showed her preparing a pot of moi-moi (bean pudding) with firewood. Her son shared a video of the moment on TikTok with the caption: "I want to quickly show you how my mother makes moi-moi without her sight.

She switches on the blending machine herself. After which, she put all the ingredients and put it on fire. Then she calls me to take my food after it is ready."

