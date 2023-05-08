Popular Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has now made headlines over his recent mode of transportation

Taking to his Instagram story, the Cash App crooner shared a video of himself ‘jumping an okada’ aka motorcycle

Bella rocked a disguise to hide his identity and revealed that he felt like transporting himself that way

Popular Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has now got netizens talking after he recently used a motorcycle aka Okada to transport himself.

The music star who is no doubt successful and has fancy cars, took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself on a bike.

In the video, Bella was seen rocking a fez cap and a face mask to disguise his identity as he used the cheap mode of transport.

Not stopping there, the music star explained his reason in a simple caption that accompanied the video. According to Bella Shmurda, he just felt like doing it.

He simply wrote:

“Felt like doing this.”

See the viral video below:

Netizens react as Bella Shmurda jumps on okada in new video

The video of a Nigerian celebrity using an okada to transport himself soon went viral online and it got a number of netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

mosko_of_lag:

“As if they go even recognize am ”

christineandals300:

“Mans missing the bike rides at beachline and franklass @bella_shmurda ”

januariux:

“world dagbana ”

Tommybomb_official:

“Person wey no enter road today no go know how that traffic be. I took bike this morning, traffic still hold bike, I come down trek miles just to beat traffic cos of my appointment. This Lagos is not for the weak ‍♂️”

brain_biller:

“Nah normal level nah you go they form kojiyari ”

1world_famous:

“As Idan ”

Funke Akindele jumps on 'okada' in funny video to avoid Lagos traffic

In other related news, Legit.ng had reported that sometime in 2021, Nollywood actress Funke Akindele made headlines over her a video of her on an 'okada'.

The veteran movie star took to her page to share a video of herself taking a local means of motorcycle transport popularly called ‘okada’ in Nigeria.

Funke was seen aboard the bike but not without camouflaging her looks with a black bucket hat and a matching nose mask.

Source: Legit.ng