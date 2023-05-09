Nigerian singer Simi has once again shared a funny interaction she had with her daughter, Adejare, on social media

On her Instagram stories, the music star revealed that her child woke up in the morning and wanted them to play hide and seek

Despite Simi’s refusal, her child made sure to force her into the game, and their exchange got netizens laughing hard

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has got netizens laughing over her recent funny interaction with her daughter, Adejare.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the music star shared a video of how her two-year-old daughter wanted them to play hide and seek first thing in the morning.

In the video, Adejare was seen shaking her mother, telling her to play the fun game. Simi, however, responded that it was too early because they had just woken up.

Video of Simi and her daughter playing hide and seek amuses fans. Photos: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

However, the singer’s daughter was bent on playing the game and forced her mother into it by beginning her countdown.

When she was done counting, she removed the covers from her mother’s face and claimed she had been found. Deja’s action amused Simi, and the singer started to laugh.

Simi shared the video with a simple caption explaining that she had given birth to a comedian. See the clip below:

Netizens react to funny interaction between Simi and her daughter

The video of Simi and her daughter’s hide-and-seek game soon made the rounds and amused many netizens. Read some of their comments below:

ruth_starzy:

“No be duduke be this.”

iam_hayzzed:

“Na pro max of you and your husband be that.”

anikeola21:

“Kids are real blessings from God. I pray she will never be a sources of sadness to us all.”

anikeadeh_:

“She no wan hear say u no dey play hide & seek.”

Pinessca_steve:

“I found me actually.”

tobi_ohilebo:

“She is the true daughter of her parents.”

Simi reacts as daughter calls her by first name in funny video

Simi’s recent exchange with her two-year-old daughter, Adejare, recently left many fans rolling with laughter on social media.

In the video that made the rounds, the Duduke crooner had posted a video of her reaction after her daughter called her by her first name.

It all started when Simi spoke Yoruba to her child and asked her what’s up. Adejare responded by shouting her mother’s first name, Simisola.

