Believe, an artiste signed to James Brown’s label and his sister’s lover has taken to social media, calling them out

During an IG live session, the young man claimed that he paid the effeminate celebrity and he has been trying to manipulate him

The singer equally noted that he never liked the crossdresser’s sister enough to date her but only did so because she pushed for a relationship

There is trouble in crossdresser James Brown’s camp at the moment regarding his signed artiste, Believe, who also happens to be his sister, Gracious’ boyfriend.

A viral video making the rounds online captured Believe’s intense Instagram live session where he lashed out at the crossdresser and his sibling.

Believe made it clear that Brown never did him a favour as he paid him and also has a signed contract with him.

The singer, however, accused Brown of drawing up conditions and also trying to manipulate him in collaboration with his sister, Gracious.

A portion of the clip also captured the moment Believe made it clear that he never liked the effeminate celebrity’s sister from the onset.

He claimed that Gracious has been the one pushing for their relationship and she was also behind their Valentine’s Day celebration.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react to James Brown family drama

mrolamoney_ said:

"Wahala pro max but the girl deserves guy wey fine pass you."

hustine_0990 said:

"Go to court guy no dey shout untop our head."

___realtemmy said:

"Una go just dey useless una sef up and down , shey we follow una sign agreement , una no go just let pesin rest always fighting e no dey tire una."

geomara_ij said:

"Oga shatap abeg, you must be high on something. I can't stand men that belittle women."

daizybarbie said:

" See someone calling another person a cockroach as if he holds/upholds the standard of what a fine man looks like. Just say you don’t like her finish."

Gracious Brown shows off gift from lover on Val's Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that James Brown’s younger sister Gracious flaunted the lovely gift she received from her man during this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration.

Gracious Brown shared pictures of a new Mercedes Benz worth millions on her social media timeline as she hinted it came as a surprise.

Many of her followers, including her brother, took to her comment section to pen congratulatory messages to her.

