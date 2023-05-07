Popular Nigerian media personality, Tomike Adeoye, recently took social media by storm after announcing the birth of her second child

On May 6, 2023, the socialite revealed that she gave birth to her baby boy on March 17, 2023, and her secrecy raised comments from fans

Tomike also went ahead to reveal all of her son’s 11 names and some netizens shared their thoughts on it

Much loved Nigerian media personality, Tomike Adeoye, has now welcomed her second child, to the joy of many fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page on May 6, 2023, the TV star shared the news of how she welcomed her newborn son since March 17.

The second time mum shared a series of adorable photos of herself cradling her newborn son in the hospital and accompanied it with a caption where she revealed all of his names.

Fans celebrate as TV personality Tomike Adeoye welcomes 2nd child. Photos: @tomike_a

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“11:24am on the 17th of March 2023, my boy made his grand entrance into this world

Dear Family members, say hello to our latest addition!! Oluwatofarati King Efetobore Ireoluwatomiwa Obaloluwa Ayobami Oluwadayobomi

Oluwatofe Oluwatomisin Oluwaloseyi Patrick Adeoye! Thank you Lord for everything! My testimonies are soooo many! ”

Also in one of the photos posted, Tomike revealed that she had a dream of her son’s name. She shared a screenshot of the note she had made on the day it happened.

In the note which was dated February 20, 2023, Tomike wrote that her son was named Tobore and the meaning she was told in her dream was ‘He is here’ or ‘He has come’.

Tomike added that she woke up to Google what it meant and found out that it meant ‘It has reached my hand’.

In her caption she also wrote:

“P.S- I later found out the day I had him that my father-in-law actually bears Efetobore! The name I heard in my dream! His mom is from Delta! ”

See her post below:

See other photos of Tomike with her two children at the hospital:

Netizens react as Tomike Adeoye welcomes 2nd child

Many social media users were pleased by the news of the birth of Tomilke’s second child. Some of them congratulated the new mum while others wondered why her newborn son had so many names.

Read some of their comments below:

yettyjewelgifts:

“A big congratulations Tomike, the Lord has blessed and multiplied you indeed.Welcome to or world baby boy.”

olumbachinelo:

“All these names for one person?”

jae_karis:

“Oh how I love yoruba names..Congratulations”

kiitfoundation:

“Babies are a bundle of joy and hope to every family, congratulations to them.”

Zobovita:

“Wooow…. Since March….. she can keep secret o.”

adaikwerre:

“Ì need to study this level of privacy. Since 17th March. Congratulations ♥️ ”

sweetestebby:

“The names long ooo”

sashasmith2826:

“This is the literal meaning of people only reveal the side of their lives they want you to know about. Congrats to her.”

elia_beautyy_flo_wer:

“Una don finish all the name oooo.”

