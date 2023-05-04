Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson expressed her love for her lastborn daughter, Divine, on her third birthday

The toddler clocked the new age on May 4, 2023, to the joy of many fans on social media

To celebrate, Mercy shared a series of photos of the celebrant and accompanied them with an emotional caption

Much-loved Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has taken to social media to celebrate her lastborn daughter, Divine, in a special way.

Divine-Mercy Okojie clocked three on May 4, 2023, and her mother was in a joyful mood.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared photos of her baby girl rocking a cute brown dress with a gold pair of shoes.

Mercy Johnson's lastborn daughter celebrated her 3rd birthday, and her mum shared photos. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie, @theokojiekids

Mercy accompanied the photos with an emotional caption, showering prayers on her daughter. She wrote:

“My Heart is so heavy lord, Own my kids and do that which only you can do in their life against the wish of any flesh....Happy Birthday Divine-Mercy Okojie...

"Mummy Loves you so much...So much Birthday Girl❤”

In another post shared on her children’s official Instagram page, more photos of the birthday girl rocking different outfits and snaps of her with her mum and siblings were uploaded.

Fans celebrate Mercy Johnson’s lastborn daughter on her 3rd birthday

Celebrities and other well-wishers joined Mercy to celebrate her daughter.

vina_carex:

“Where did time go? ❤️”

trendycakeaffairs:

“Happy birthday baby booo.”

Ritadominic:

“Happy birthday sweetie ❤️”

aycomedian:

“Happy birthday beautiful.”

realmercyaigbe:

“Happy birthday princess ❤️❤️”

Johnfaith_official:

“When I saw my heart is so heavy‍♀️‍♀️I freaked outhappy birthday Divine.”

maryremmynjoku:

“Happy Birthday Cutie. Grow in the light of God and make mummy proud.”

aramide441:

“I love how you dress your baby girls like the children that they are.Kudos.”

mayike7:

“Today she wore her shoe size. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL.”

Mercy Johnson's daughter tackles her in TikTok video

Mercy Johnson sparked reactions online over a video she did with her daughters, Purity and Divine Mercy.

In the TikTok clip, the mum of four was seen trying to get her daughters on their phones to listen to her because she is their mother.

The girls refused to listen to her and made hand gestures suggesting the actress was talking too much.

Source: Legit.ng