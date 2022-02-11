Singer Timaya’s baby mama recently took a swipe at him on social media while praising the kids they share together

The proud mum posted a screenshot of her children’s impressive test scores as she thanked God that they both took after her

She equally used the opportunity to note that their father is only ever concerned about music and chasing after big ‘backside’

Nigerian singer Timaya isn’t one for social media drama but his baby mama, Barbara, recently took a swipe at him via her Snapchat page.

The mother of two couldn’t contain her excitement after seeing the impressive test scores of the kids they both share together.

Reactions as Timaya's baby mama shades him online. Photo: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Barbara shared a picture of the scores on her page as she used the opportunity to shade the Cold Outside crooner.

The proud mum pointed out how glad it makes her feel to know that the kids both take after her.

She added that their father, Timaya, is only ever concerned with anything that has to do with music or a woman’s big behind.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Reactions

oyasbaba said:

"At least something dey the head na. Better than nothing."

emirate_billz said:

"If man do this king thing now, they will burn down this Zuckerberg app. Shey this is normal nah?"

mzz.thonia said:

"As you take get sense pass am he make you him baby mama e no marry you...... Mtcheeeeew my friend rest."

wendypeterschere said:

"But you got pregnant for him, but you no lie."

_lady_ijay said:

"Lol, so this kind of shade is called CEREBRAL SHADE?"

I can never go broke again - Timaya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported Timaya gave many the impression that he has something huge running for him or big money stacked up somewhere untouched.

The singer made a declarative statement on Instagram that he can never go back to being broke again.

He accompanied the comments with a photo that looked like he was in deep thoughts, and Nigerians reacted massively to the post.

Source: Legit.ng