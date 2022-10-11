The month of October came with a big win for popular fashion influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa as he bags an international role

Eni is now the European Union-Africa Ambassador as he announced the good news to his fans and followers

Many top Nigerian celebrities, as well as followers, have stormed Eni's page to celebrate with him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa has added a feather to his cap as he has been made the European Union-Africa Ambassador.

Eni took to his social media timeline to share the good news as he expressed his excitement about working with the European Union (EU).

Enioluwa says it is an opportunity to serve. Credit: @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

Sharing some lovely pictures, the fashion influencer wrote:

"Super excited and honoured to announce my role with the European Union as the EU-Africa Ambassador. This is an opportunity to serve, support charities, and work with an organization such as @EUinNigeria that supports individuals and communities. I am indeed honoured and grateful and hopeful that this opens doors not just for me but for many others!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Eni Adeoluwa

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

tokemakinwa:

"Congrats, lipstick boy."

taymesan_:

"The most suitable for the job!!!"

moetabebe:

"Big Big Big Energy.... always killing it ."

aishayesufu:

"Congratulations! Keep soaring. That first class brain dey make Nigeria proud."

bidal899:

"Epitome of greatness More wins brother."

technicheroom:

"This is to tell you that person wey tint hair fit make am. Leave those olden days mentality behind nobody be hoodlum. We are all work in progress."

tifegln:

"Omo.. Be like say me sef go dey start to dey rub lip gloss oCongratulations Eni."

Enioluwa brags as he flaunts birthday gifts

Popular Nigerian media personality, Enioluwa’s birthday got fans talking on social media.

The online sensation clocked a new age on July 6, 2022, and made sure to keep fans updated on how it went on his social media page.

In a post, the celebrant took to his official Instagram page to show off his numerous gifts from friends and well-wishers.

The media personality received N5 million, several boxes of gifts, bottles of wine, a flower bouquet and more.

Source: Legit.ng