Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, and media personality, Enioluwa, recently gave fans bestie goals

The two youngsters posted a series of photos on social media, and they sparked online reactions

While some netizens gushed over their friendship, others seemed to suggest that it was more than platonic

Top Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s influencer daughter, Priscilla and media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa have once again left fans drooling over their relationship.

Just recently, on their individual social media pages, Priscy and Eni posted a series of photos of themselves together as they gave fans 'bestie goals'.

The two young socialites were dressed in casual clothes as they got set to jet off to Paris, France.

Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa Adeoluwa give bestie goals in new photos ahead of trip to Paris. Photos: @enioluwaofficial, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Priscy rocked a grey two-piece loungewear paired with cream-coloured Yeezys, while Eni wore a white shirt, grey shorts and a pink furry jacket paired with navy blue Crocs.

Enioluwa took to the caption of his post to gush over how he gets to travel the world with his best friend. He wrote:

“When you get to travel the world with your Bestie!❤️ Paris Here We Come!”

See his post below:

See Priscy’s post below:

Netizens react to photos of Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa, question their relationship

The photos of Priscy and Eni sparked a series of interesting comments from netizens. Some gushed over their friendship, while others seemed to think there was more to it than just platonic friendship.

Read some comments below:

mario_kussh:

“I no go talk.”

pyttttt.ria:

“You people are lying!!!!!!! Besties?????????”

comfortt_williams:

“Una go soon talk true..”

shalom.dammhie:

“Una never talk truth..”

stitches24_:

“Bestie indeed.. is fine egoh soon clear my darlings.”

adelakuntufayl:

“We are still on this Bestie Bestie matter? God o Abeg ooo!.”

everything_tjayz:

“I have viewed this pictures multiple times sotey i done dey plan marriage for una like this.”

Tee_beautyglam:

“Make we talk true , Priscy Dey enter Eni’s eyes.”

yusscoimprexion:

“Me self want this kind of bestie o.”

