Skit maker Cute Abiola, a Special Assistant to Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has given an account of 6 months in office

Cute Abiola, in a video, shared how he gave his salary to widows, settling hospital bills, among others

The skit maker's action has stirred reactions from celebrities and his fans, as many applauded his effort

Popular skit maker and content creator Cute Abiola, who is the current Special Assistant on creatives to Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has left many talking over a video he shared as he gave an account of his first six months in office.

In the video he shared via his Instagram page, Cute Abiola shared how he worked with the youth of Kwara to create an impact on governance in the state.

Cute Abiola empowered market women. Credit: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

The skit maker revealed he gave his salary to widows, paid hospital bills, and empowered the youths, and market women, among others. He also shared his effort to reduce police brutality in the state.

He made all these known with visual proof for his fans and followers to see.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote in his caption:

"Six month as the Special Assistant to Kwara state governor, Thank you all for the support so far."

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Cute Abiola's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

omniboss_:

"Even State House of Assembly Member for some states no do reach this. God bless you."

aliyu.damilola:

"Alhamdullilah thank you so much boss May almighty Allah continue to bless you beyond your imagination ."

yeyetoyintomato:

"God will continue to strengthen u, amen."

actor_yemimylover:

"Well done my brother."

___olalekan___:

"Great job. Kudos to you. But in other words please always remember that kwara state doesn’t ends in only ilorin axis. There are other areas in kwara state too. Please don’t forget them. Thank you and May God continue to help everyone."

eldezzy':

"The youths can do more if given the opportunity, thank you for your service @thecuteabiola."

Cute Abiola shares his first salary with widows

Cute Abiola melted hundreds of hearts with his kind gesture by sharing his first salary as a special assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara state on the creative industry to support 60 widows and elderly women in his constituency.

The ex-military personnel disclosed this on his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 7.

The comic actor said he had made a covenant with God that his first salary as a political officeholder would be used to support the people of his constituency, particularly older women and widows.

Source: Legit.ng