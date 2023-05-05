Nigerian hip-hop act Zlatan Ibile sparked some beautiful emotions online with a recent post on social media

Zlatan posted a video of himself dancing to his latest single and was dressed in traditional Igbo attire

The admirable clip of the indigenous Yoruba artist delighted his fans and followers, who appreciated him for it

Nigerian indigenous singer Zlatan brought some cultural appreciation to the timeline as he danced to one of his newest songs.

The Yoruba singer was captured in a video displaying some rich dance steps while glammed up in the popular Igbo Isi Agu attire.

Zlatan gives off dance steps in Igbo attire Credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Zlatan exercised some artistic moves to promote the Igbo culture, which stirred some sense of tribalistic unity among his fans and followers.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Zlatan’s video

Celebrities and fans had fun things to say about Zlatan's post as they found his dance steps uniquely entertaining.

However, Davido took to the comment section to drop a crying-laughing emoji:

"."

idandizzy:

"Nah Zlatan go end tribalism for nigeria."

officialyungwillis:

"Omo this dance enter ooo ."

ballo_chase:

"I go still dey talk am ! No Artist sabi promote him song reach Zlatan❤️."

yhemo_lee:

"I go dance my own."

1fester:

"Agba content creator fr ."

poco_lee:

"Chibuzor Zlatan."

.amjolsam:

"Una no dey feature Hausa artistes ??"

