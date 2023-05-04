Ace Afrobeat singer Davido has got people talking online after an interview he had with a little girl Jazlyn went viral

During the interview between Davido and Jazzy, the singer Christained the little reporter with a Nigerian calling her Imade, the same name as his first daughter

Jazlyn, who found it difficult to pronounce the name, replied to Davido, saying she really loved the name and would wear it proudly

A recent interview that Nigerian international singer Davido had with a little girl in America has gone viral, stirring emotions online.

In the trending clip, Davido gave the little girl, whose name was Jazlyn, aka Jazzy, a Nigerian name.

Davido makes a young interviewer happy after giving her a Nigerian name like his 1st daughter, Imade. Photo credit: @davido/@jazzysworldtv/@imadeadeleke

The Afrobeat crooner stirred reactions more for giving Jazzy the same name as his first daughter after comparing them and noting that they share specific characteristics and personality traits.

During the interview, Jazzy spoke to Davido about the growth of Afrobeat and how it has now become a global phenomenon.

Jazzy also revealed that Tems was her favourite Afrobeat artist at the moment.

Watch the interview below:

See the reactions Davido stirred by naming Jazzy, his first daughter's name

