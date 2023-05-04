Top Nigerian singer, Tems, was recently spotted in New York a few days after the Met Gala 2023

Photos of Tems made the rounds on social media and raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens

While some of them compared her to Barbadian singer, Rihanna, others said she also looked pregnant

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Top Nigerian singer, Tems, has once again got netizens talking after new photos of her made the rounds online.

Just a few days after the 2023 Met Gala, Tems was reportedly spotted in the Upper East Side, New York City, and paparazzi photos of her made the rounds.

New photos of Tems has fans comparing her to Rihanna. Photos: @diggzy, @21metgala / Twitter

Source: Instagram

In the photos posted on Twitter by @21metgala and spotted by Legit.ng, the Free Mind crooner was dressed down in a pair of faded baggy jeans, sneakers, and a dark pink top paired with an army green coloured jacket. On her head, Tems tied a pink scarf.

See the photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens liken Tems to Rihanna as new photos trend online

The photos of Tems started to trend online after they caught the attention of netizens. Many of them likened her to Barbadian singer Rihanna and even said she looked pregnant.

Read some of their comments below:

Zai said Tems thinks she’s Rihanna:

Lydia said Tems is in her paparazzi era:

Odogwugo called her our Rihanna:

Eric also compared her to Rihanna:

Lawrence complained about the size of her belly:

Lotanna had this to say:

Lazarus asked if she was pregnant:

Big Baggz claimed Tems was pregnant:

This tweep called her Nigeria’s Riri:

Burna Boy, Tems make fashionable debut at 2023 Met Gala

Both Burna Boy and Tems made their debut at the 2023 edition of the prestigious Met Gala event, and they did not disappoint!

The 2023 theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ to honour the late Karl Lagerfeld, who was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

The Met Gala is arguably the biggest posh fundraising event in the world. It is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The average entrance ticket for regulars at the Gala is a staggering $30,000, while VIP and VVIP cost a lot more.

Source: Legit.ng