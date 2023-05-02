The Met Gala is still a trending topic on social media as fashion lovers are defending their favourite stars' outfits

However, there was an unexpected guest who also showed up on the red carpet that has attracted the attention

The insect caused a buzz after photographers spotted it crawling the red carpet right before singer Rihanna and her baby daddy A$AP Rocky walked in

Every event gets unexpected visitors, even the Met Gala. Social media users were in stitches after a video of photographers rushing to capture a cockroach went viral.

A cockroach was spotted at the Met Gala red carpet just before Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walked in. Image: Getty Images

The cockroach made its way to the top of the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night.

Cockroach graces Met Gala Red carpet ahead of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

According to The Independent photographers who were waiting anxiously for Rihanna and her baby daddy rapper A$AP Rocky to walk in had a fun moment when a cockroach made its way on the red carpet.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that veteran Getty Images photographer Kevin Mazur crossed paths with the party crasher and even had the privilege of capturing a few shots before it met its fate of reaching the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Met Gala 2023 cockroach dubbed the highlight of the event

Forget about Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and the other celebrities who graced the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. Social media users are saying the little trooper was undoubtedly the star of the night.

Reacting to a short clip posted by Twitter page, Pop Base, people said they loved seeing the unlikely guest at the Met Gala.

