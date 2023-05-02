Popular on-air-personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, asserted that side chicks give peace to married men

The controversial host made this known on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, co-hosted by him

Nedu claimed that most men put up with their nagging wives because of the peace of mind their side chicks give them

Media personality Nedu Wazobia has yet again stirred another heated debate online with new episode of his popular podcast, Honest Bunch.

Nedu made a short prayer for side chicks while on his show with other celebrities like BBnaija Ik.

In his prayer, the podcaster asked God to bless Side Chicks for bringing comfort to married men who keep them around.

"God bless every side chick out there because side chicks give peace to men," he mentioned.

He added that married men acquire the fortitude to deal with their wives' nagging by finding calm outdoors.

"So, when he reach house wey the woman [wife] dey shout, ‘Papa Nkechi, Where did you go?’. Because of say him don cool off for his side-chick’s place, he will take it."

Watch the video below

Internet users react to Nedu’s statement

habibtom0:

"Na why dem use ur ex- wife do side Chike relax."

dera_akanji:

"Wowwwwwwwww! Ok then, God bless the ‘side guys’ for the peace they give the woman/women . Shebi all of us want to be petty ni."

netuchi:

"Let the dragging begin 3..2..1.. ."

tedpeterside:

"Try saying less it doesn't make the podcast any less fun @nedu_official. I just hope you don't say too much someday and get into trouble or implicate someone because of your "one of my guy" story telling. Enjoy your hustle!"

9jasingles_partner_:

"The peace they gave don't last. You may think it's peace or happiness but a simple error of it can cause the family a big setback or d£ath if care is not taken. Some of them Envy the main wife and start fighting the family happiness and peace.

Don't promote it peace please. Then you Women please be his peace at home. Give him many reasons to come home. Happy new month. "

