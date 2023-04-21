Singer Portable Zazu seems to have up his game, as his latest video has caused a stir on social media

In the video, Portable was spotted with an Oyinbo DJ at his restaurant and bar located in Ogun state

However, some eagle-eyed netizens were quick to spot a Richard Mille watch on the Zazu crooner's wrist

A few days after Street Pop star Portable Zazu made headlines with his teeth grill, the singer has caused a stir with a new video.

In a latest video he shared on his Instagram page, Portable was seen with an Oyinbo fan known as DJ Lisa Li as they vibed together like friends at his restaurant in Ogun state.

However, some netizens were quick to spot a Richard Mille watch on Portable's wrist as many asked questions.

Watch the video below:

This comes days after DMW label boss Davido was spotted with a Richard Mille worth N170 million.

Netizens react to Portable's expensive watch

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions some netizens who couldn't believe their eyes called out Fake Watch Buster to check it out. See the comments below:

slimesco01:

"Na Richard millie portable Dey wear so ."

official_lavish1010:

"Spot that Richard Mille watch Omo …$320,000 on his Wrist More wins my bro ❤️ much love ."

_squadrongram_:

"Portable this your Richard Mille lasan."

don________baba_________g:

"Where portable see Richard mille again tori olohun? Bo la tun jasi bayi? .."

iam_lilpapa:

"Portable No be RM ⌚️ be that??"

mcpaapcomedian01:

"Na this Oyino go dey okay for our bar now Especially tomorrow Akoi ITUNU AWE show Guys."

vabranium_007:

"Is portable RM for me , @fakewatchbuster comman see something o."

folafetchdc_:

"@fakewatchbuster please check out this Richard mille."

xx.yomzy_pizzle001:

"No be Richard Mille I dey see soo for @portablebaeby hand ❤️."

deelery_omologo_bhob:

"Na alert i dey hear under the background. E mio gbo unko ten so ."

eljefefx:

"@afokant_ where your oga buy his Richard Mille."

