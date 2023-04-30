Nollywood's Jemima Osunde is 27 today, and fans and colleagues have celebrated her on her Instagram page

The movie star, who had been looking forward to her special day, shared stunning photos that got netizens gushing over her

The actress went for a vintage-themed shoot, rocking a black dress with minimal accessories

Popular Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde is 27 today and has celebrated on social media.

The movie star shared gorgeous photos, vintage-themed, specially taken for the occasion on her page.

Jemima rocked a beautiful black dress, and despite her hair being the only statement accessory, she made a bold statement.

She finally announced her age, something that has been a source of controversy on social media.

The actress wrote:

"Chapter 27 #ImReady #LetsHaveIt #TaurusBaby #April30th #GodIsTheGreatest #HappyBirthdayToMe"

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Jemima Osunde

thesophiamomodu:

"Happy Birthday Hun ❤️"

stannze:

"Happy birthday Jay. To plenty more blissful years ahead "

sophiealakija:

"Happy Birthday my sweet angel! ✨✨✨✨✨✨"

thedorathybachor:

"Happy birthday beautiful have the best year my ex co wife "

ppri_44:

"Happy 27th birthday beautiful princess "

__michaelsilver:

"Happy birthday Jemima. Wishing more greatness and keep shining. I love you Jem ❤️ @jemimaosunde."

olamivictor:

"Awwwwnnn. Happy birthday @jemimaosunde. Today is my birthday too."

enioluwaofficial:

"Beautiful, Beautiful Jem Jem! Happy birthday, my love! Live long and prosper in good health, love and grace. Today, do plenty of Shakara like you always do!❤️"

sirleobdasilva:

"Happy birthday big boss, more life and more blessings Ma."

cyria_penn:

"Happy birthday dear , Good health and long lifeTaurus babies, we rock."

sarima___________________:

"Happy birthday Jem❤️ God bless your new age cheers to a new dispensation ✨"

bankulli:

"Happiest birthday May God continue to bless all you do."

