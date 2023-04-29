Mercy Aigbe has got fans gushing over her mum after she shared a photo of the young-looking woman

The actress' mum, an Edo woman looked dazzling in her white outfit and intricately beaded head and neck piece

Mercy also rocked a white outfit with beads around her neck and wrist as she sat and smiled beside her mum

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood's Mercy Aigbe has shown netizens where she got her beauty from, her aged mum, who looks like her big sister.

The actress took to her Instagram page with a photo taken with her mum, and they both smiled graciously at the camera.

Fans gush over Mercy Aigbe and her mum Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The actress, like her mum, rocked a white outfit with beads around her neck and wrist, but the aged woman went an extra mile with accessorising, she held her hair up with an intricately woven beaded headpiece.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actress captioned the post with a statement that means 'Mother is supreme.

She wrote:

"I.Y.E.N.O.G.I.E "

See the post below:

Netizens gush over Mercy Aigbe's mum

idowueyin:

"This is Juwon’s face ooo @realmercyaigbe."

ti_kiitan:

"Juwon looks so much like grandma."

prettydhamie:

"IYE radiates JOY ❤️❤️❤️"

kinkinperfectworld:

"Iyenogie mother is supreme"

trendybeddings:

"I can see juwon face on grandma ❤️❤️ she’s cute "

ytee_olumegbon:

"Juwon looks like his grandma too much."

omotolahot:

"Your mother is so beautiful ❤️"

eekaidem1:

"Your son actually looks like your mom "

bellotoheeb185:

"Juwon is your mom carbon copy ❤️❤️"

idara328:

"It is her smile for me Aunty mercy"

abitopcollections:

"This is older version of you Mercy❤️may God almighty continue to strengthens and uphold you both."

_____mheenah_xx:

"OMO see resemblance"

pearlsluxury_hair:

"Iyenogie no gree old ooo"

bimtexluxury:

"Now I know where you get the beauty from grandma is so beautiful "

Fans gush over Mercy Aigbe and hubby in beautiful video as they celebrate Eid

Nollywood's Mercy Aigbe has fully embraced Islam, and netizens are impressed with her dedication.

To mark the end of the one month of fasting, the mum of two went to the Eid prayer ground with her man Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz.

In a video shared on her page, Mercy and Adekaz wished their fellow Muslims Eid Mubarak, and the movie promoter went the extra mile to say prayers.

Source: Legit.ng