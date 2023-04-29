Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe recently stepped out, turning up the glam as she landed in Edo state for her grandma's burial

Mercy Aigbe revealed in a post shared on her Instagram page that she's in the ancient city-kingdom of Benin for a celebration of a life well lived

The actress, in her post, also revealed that her Grandma, Itohan, was 110 years old before she passed on

Ace Nollywood, actress Mercy Aigbe, is at it again as she peppers the gram with stunning new clips as she lands in Benin, Edo State, for her grandma's final burial.

The mother of two, in her post, hailed her grandma for a life well lived as she revealed that her Edede passed at the age of 110.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe celebrates her grandma as she lands in Benin for her burial. Photo credit:@realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Read what Mercy Aigbe wrote as she mourned her grandma before finally laying her to rest:

"I.T.O.H.A.N Out in the Ancient City for my Grandma’s Burial... It’s a celebration of life! She was 110 years! She lived a very good life! R.I.P EDEDE ❤️❤️❤️ We love you ❤️."

See Mercy Aigbe's post below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

@official_toyin_ayomide2:

"The mother that mother there mothers mama u are on can ur fav ever??"

@datspoonboy:

"U too fine chaii."

@bkh_kitchen:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@boladalenafisatpreciousedibles:

"Beautiful momma."

@arikeeeeeee:

"Benin princess."

@sulaiman_baqaryah:

"Hajia Meenat, looking stunning."

@nrtcnigeria:

"Looking lovely as always, Mercy❤️."

@dunni_adeh:

"Islam fit you."

@raphatmosunmola:

"Looking Gorgeous."

@_reine_estelle:

"Always classy, never trashy...."

@theminstrelle:

"Omonomose Bini girls rock❤️."

@slay_temple:

"MY WOMAN PRESIDENT OF RICH AUNTIES WORLDWIDE."

@fomaaccessoriesng:

"One and only fashion icon."

