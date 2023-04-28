Popular music video director TG Omori is working with Davido for the first time on his Feel video

In an interview with CNN, Omori noted that the singer's energy is fresh, seeing as he had been on a break for a while

The director also urged fans to anticipate a love story that they would Feel as they are intentional about telling it

Feel is one of the trending songs off Davido's Timeless album, and TG Omori has been charged with bringing the story to life.

In a short interview with CNN, the most sought-after music video director expressed excitement about working with Davido for the first time.

TG Omori talks about working with Davido Photo credit: CNN/@goldmynemusic

In his words, the set has been a rollercoaster, as the singer is gradually getting into character on set with his fresh burst of energy.

On what the Feel video would turn out like, Omori revealed that he wants to tell a powerful love story with Feel that would resonate with people.

He also added:

"It's a very intentional video for me and for my people, it's like a statement, they have to feel it."

Davido's long-time friend and manager, Asa Asika was also spotted on set making sure things ran smoothly.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

official_djparfak:

"All these TG Omori’s video do look alike."

dii__mon:

"Let’s build the anticipation. World best video loading."

molfp:

"TG IS QUICKLY THE BEST DONT EVER SLEEP ON HIM,,WHATMassive."

brymzmusic:

"This is cool."

dcabbfyjnr:

"@boy_director is not here to playyyy."

