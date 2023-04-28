Top Nigerian singer Davido got netizens talking over his exchange with a social media user who asked about Chioma

An online user had asked the DMW boss about the whereabouts of Chioma and Davido replied that she was in her husband’s house

Davido’s clapback at the netizen amused a number of social media users as they all shared their thoughts on it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, had some netizens praising him after he opened up on the whereabouts of his wife, Chioma.

It all started in the comment section of popular blogger, Tunde Ednut’s post when a curious fan dropped a comment asking about the celebrity chef.

In an unexpected turn of events, Davido took out time to reply the individual. The DMW boss noted that Chioma is in her husband’s house.

Netizens react as Davido claps back at fan asking for Chioma's whereabouts. Photos: @davido, @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“In her husband’s house”.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Exchange between Davido and fans asking of Chioma's whereabouts. Photo: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The curious fan’s question about Chioma’s whereabouts came about a week after rumours made the rounds that Davido was expecting another child with one of his baby mamas.

Netizens react to Davido’s clapback to fan asking about Chioma

Interestingly, Davido’s response to the fan seemed to impress a number of netizens and many of them praised him for it. Read some of their comments below:

mz__seunfunmi:

“Case closed ntoor, I no know wetin una dey look for... That reply is epic”

Trishias_place:

“Periodt 100 ... if you don't agree, go to court”

Ellena:

“ 001 fit una”

dees_kouture:

“shey you go rest now”

nonyeizuchucks:

“U ansa am well... amen.. davido and chioma are unbreakable.... take it or leave it....”

hthannepearlltd:

“Correct answer. internet wahala”

ekaclem4love:

“@davido I love that answer. Time to mind your business”

hetunu_fortune:

“And that's on period.”.

tavmeedun:

“Person ask simple question, David reply am with simple answer ...which one cun be say David give am better response becos he no sabi mind him business”

ochy_evergreenclothier:

“Perfect. Go to court if you're not satisfied”

Davido spends $1m in a day, buys Patek wristwatch to match rare Virgil Abloh Maybach

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, is once again in the news after he spent $1 million (N745,000,000) in one day.

The Timeless crooner made headlines after he splurged $400,000 on a Patek Philippe wristwatch to match his recently purchased luxury car.

Recall that just a few hours prior, the DMW boss had bought a rare Virgil Abloh Maybach that has only 150 of its kind in the whole world.

Source: Legit.ng