Talented Nigerian fast-rising singer Ayra Starr spoke heavily on how she walked her way into her dream career

The celestial being, as she is fondly called, revealed that her secondary math teacher had an influence on who she is today

According to her, her tutor encouraged her to join the choir to groom her voice and accurately predicted what the future was going to hold for her

Nigerian fast-rising singer Ayra Starr has stated that her math instructor foresaw her career in music when she was just 14 years old.

She discussed this on the most recent edition of "Afrobeats Intelligence" with Joey Akan, claiming that her Muslim teacher was impressed by her curiosity and love of music.

Pictures of Ayra Starr

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr claimed that the instructor motivated her to join the choir and improve her singing.

According to her, he expressly assured her she would get signed to Mavin, where she is already signed, and he encouraged her to share her videos online for people to see.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I have a teacher that literally inspired me. He said I was going to be signed to Mavin. It's crazy. I was 14 then, and he said, 'Mavin is going to sign you. Start making videos.' He would just inspire me. He was even Muslim, but he would tell me to go to church and join the choir. He was my math teacher,"

Watch her interview below

Ayra Starr trends as she links her new song to Man UTD star, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that young Nigerian singer Ayra Starr got people talking online with her actions to push her new song Sability.

Ayra Starr, famous for having coined the phrase 'Sabi Girl/Sability', recently changed her Twitter profile photo to the image of the Man United star, Marcel Sabitizer.

The singer changing her profile image to the image of the Man Utd star has sparked reactions online as some fans have queried if both public figures are dating.

Ayra Starr sparks reactions with message to non-fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr put herself up for dragging over a tweet she shared via her official Twitter handle while referring to those who aren’t her fans.

Ayra Starr had hinted she was working on a new anthem for her fans but went on to include a dig at those who are not lovers of her music.

She wrote: “Making an anthem for Sabi boys and girls only , the rest of y’all can go and jump in a dam.”

Source: Legit.ng