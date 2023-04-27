Ace Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has got people talking online with some comments she recently shared on her Insta-story

Nkechi, who recently started dating comedian Xxssive, has weighed in on the Empress Njamah boyfriend turn blackmailer scandal as she reveals the best way to deal with such persons

NBS, in her post, advised her Nollywood colleagues to always post whoever they're relationships with online to avoid them sleeping around with their friends

Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has sparked reactions online with some recent comments she shared online as she weighs in on the Empress Njamah boyfriend turn blackmailer situation.

Nkechi Blessing took to her page to note that it is better for her colleagues to always post whoever they're dating online to prevent the man from sleeping around with their colleagues.

Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing stirs reactions online with her comments about Empress Njamah's taste in men. Photo credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday/@empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

NBS didn't stop at that; she went on to slam Empress Njamah for dating a guy like Nicholas Jack Davies, describing him as rubbish.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Ini Edo's videos and passport were found on Nicholas's phone after he was arrested in Liberia.

See Nkechi Blessing's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Nkechi Blessing's post about Empress Njamah's situation

@omanne1:

"You think the randy men association cares about this?? They'll have their wives as their profile photo and still comfortably slide into a girl's dm. Most of these chics don't care about whose man he is, once he gat money to spare on a regular. Posting him won't save you."

@perfect_ify110:

"So for Nkechi mind now she Dey date correct guy ara agbara ndi boyfriend."

@purity.jerry.5:

"You fit dey post your pattern make things still dey sup low-key just dey play."

@helenchinyere:

"She said nothing but the truth ."

@classic_ulo:

" NBS ❤️❤️ you wey dem post e don reach like 4 boyfriends wey we sabi with you now."

Nkechi Blessing’s new lover posts her photo as he proudly claims her

Actress Nkechi Blessing and her new lover, Xxssive manage to make the news almost every week with their public display of affection.

The controversial movie star is known for flaunting her man, and he recently decided to do the same.

In a now-expired Instagram story post but sighted online, Xxssive shared a photo of Nkechi and captioned it with 'Na me get am', which means it belongs to me in English.

Source: Legit.ng