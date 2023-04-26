Marlian singer, Zinolesky, was spotted with Naira Marley's mother in a video that has left many talking

In the video, even though not audible, Naira Marley's mum seemed to be praying for Zinolesky, while the Marlian label boss looked unconcerned in the background

The video has stirred reactions from netizens as many shared different comments about Naira Marley's action

A trending video involving controversial singer Naira Marley, his mother, his label signee Zinoleesky and some other people has emerged online.

In the clip, Naira Marley looked unconcern in the background while his mum prayed for Zinoleesky.

Ziinoleesky spotted with Naira Marley's mum. Credit: @zinoleesky @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Though the video had no audio, Zinoleesky was seen nodding his head in agreement as the woman prayed on.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Aside from being signed to Naira Marley's Marlian label, Zinolesky seems to have a good relationship with his boss, who recently celebrated him on his birthday.

Netizens react to video of Naira Marley's mum praying for Zinoleesky

While reacting to Naira Marley's action in the video, some netizens claimed the singer wanted the prayer to end as soon as possible.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

ucheanayo_:

"Nothing concern naira cigarette still thy hand."

official_tspike:

"Who no go pray for office ."

emmy_gucci__:

"All this people na Christian home them Dey come from oo."

i__xciii:

"Naira just dey smoke for that back nothing concern am."

______blaze__:

"She won swear for am before ni."

angel_eseosa:

"See my naira❤️❤️❤️."

holuwa_beejay:

"Na swear she suppose dey swear for am na....meh una gettat ahbeg."

koko_bante:

"And Naira still carry his jombo for hand dey mind his business."

videodeity:

"Naira be like do fast make we go hustle."

dejavumgmt:

"Make dem pray for naira make W stop Igbo."

Naira Marley shares money to people outside his house

Legit.ng reported how Naira Marley showed the people around him kindness during this year Ramadan.

During a live session on Instagram, the singer stood outside his home with his people with a bundle of money in his hands.

A long line of young men stood before Naira Marley as he handed them naira notes after counting.

Reacting, someone said:

"He stood up for almost 2hours sharing money God bless him."

Source: Legit.ng