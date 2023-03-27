Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shown love to her Muslim fans during the month of Ramadan

Top Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has made the news after she extended her generosity to her Muslim fans during the holy month of Ramadan.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star explained that she wanted to give out ‘saraka’ (alms) and sow a seed to help Muslims during the fasting period.

Tonto also added that she planned to give out some money to 10 single Muslim mothers and 10 students. She told them to drop their account details.

Tonto Dikeh has announced her plan to give out money to single Muslim mums, students, during Ramadan. Photos: @tontolet

She wrote:

“SARAKA FOR 10 single MUSLIM mothers and 10 MUSLIM STUDENTS…Just a little Seed to help you and your kids through the Fasting period. May Allah hear your prayers.”

Netizens react, try their luck, as Tonto shares plan for Muslim fans

Shortly after the actress shared her Ramadan announcement with her Muslim fans, a number of netizens reacted. Some of them dropped their account details, while others praised Tonto. Read some of their comments below:

Itsruhqaya:

“Who they breath !? God continue to bless you ❤️.”

hajara5641:

“Hajara muhammed,may Almighty Allah bless you and replenish your pocket Ameen.”

mariam_adun_:

“I’m a Muslim student oo my king God bless you for doing this always May the Almighty Allah accept it as an act of Ibadah .”

veeveerich:

“God bless you real good.”

gglam_collections:

“Your Heart is Gold mama.”

___ashakebaby2:

“Allah will build your life upon the solid rock and no storm will be able to sink it The Lord shall grant you several reasons to smile and rejoice today and beyond. Every step you take today shall please God and it shall bring you multiple blessings. The power to live a consistent righteous life shall come upon you.”

