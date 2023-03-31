Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has joined other celebrities in the country to react to Davido’s Timeless album

Eniola, in a statement via her social media timeline, went on to congratulate the DMW label boss on his latest project

The actress’ congratulatory post has since stirred mixed reactions from netizens, as some dragged her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As Davido’s 4th studio album, Timeless, blazes hot on major streaming platforms, Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has caused a buzz on social media after congratulating the singer.

Eniola took to her Instagram page to share a screenshot of Davido’s new album cover as she encouraged her 3.6 million fans and followers to stream the songs.

Eniola Badmus congratulates Davido. Credit: @eniola_badmus @davido

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Timeless out on all platforms go stream it @davido congratulations on this.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See her post below:

Recall that Eniola came under massive criticism over her post on Davido’s son Ifeanyi Adeleke’s demise.

Netizens react as Eniola Badmus congratulates Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

bagplace_:

"001 for many reasons only davido topping chart."

iam_fashionshow:

"Oshey maami."

xoxo.vickie1:

"Eye service."

the_real_achiever_ehirim:

"Keep scrolling this is not the comment you are looking for."

karimot_akinpelu:

"Fighting doesn’t mean you should not congratulate people on their wins . Nice one eniola."

classy_catherine:

"U see u ehn u rare ! Love u Eni ,congrats OBO."

bashit_alade_oloyede:

"I taught you guess where fighting you don settled am."

bellotoheeb185:

"People ehn ,if she no post am you go cry ,she post again una wan mad ,o ga oo."

vikkymillonx:

"Fake love make una no mind her person way dy use people sadness dy make money,fake friend,this one no enter her mind nah make i just post am make people no talk werey ."

Davido speaks about working with TG Omori

Davido, in an interview, confirmed working with ace video director TG Omori on a visual for one of the singles off his recently released album Timeless.

Davido, who was on air on Beat FM, revealed the video TG Omori directed cost N100 million.

"I'm proud to say that is his first 100m naira video,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng