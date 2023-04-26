Highly celebrated Nigerian music star Kingsley Okonkwo, best known as Kcee, marked 13 years of being married

The beautiful wife of the talented musician took to social media to share a montage of herself with her hubby

The Limpopo master was seen gleeful alongside his queen as they gave various enticing poses to mark their big day

Popular Nigerian singer Kcee and wife Ijeoma Okonkwo marked their 13th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The beautiful wife of the Limpopo master took to social media to appreciate God, who has sustained their love for 13 years.

Kcee and his wife Ijeoma Okonkwo celebrate their anniversary.



Ijeoma shared a lovely video of herself and her husband as they gave different lovey-dovey postures.

In her post, she wrote:

"13 years of God's grace... God to you be all the glory. Happy anniversary to us."

See her post below:

Fans and celebrities celebrate the lovebirds

The online community joined Kcee and his wife in the celebration as they wished the couple love and peace.

realmabelmakun:

"Happy anniversary beautiful people. ❤️❤️❤️"

mayschills:

"Happy Anniversary beautiful couple…May your love continue to win forever.❤️❤️"

itspedy_dom:

"Happy Anniversary you both many more years of celebration, love, peace and abundant blessings in Jesus Name Amen."

princessss_ca:

"Happy wedding Anniversary beautiful people❤️ wishing you more happiness, grace, love and God’s blessings.❤️❤️❤️❤️"

blessedvivianchidimma:

"Till tomorrow my love for u will never end @misseijay @iam_kcee . Happy Anniversary to this beautiful family I love, more understanding and more more love Amen."

mc.actually:

"Your Home is Blessed, you both are my MOTIVATION! I'm not yet married both would love to have you both on my Wedding Day.... I always smile at the both you when having sections and outting, Children of Value surrounding your table I pray my MENTORS @iam_kcee @misseijay I love you too, the world envies your Union...."

