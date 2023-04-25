Nigerian singer Davido landed in Botswana for the Forbes Under 30 summit, and he was welcomed like royalty

On meeting the country's president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, the singer bowed as they shook hands

Masisi excitedly shouted and laughed heartily as he pulled the singer in for a hug before they rook to their seats

Nigerian singer Davido is loved both home and abroad, and sometimes, even distinguished dignitaries lose their cool on meeting him.

The singer on April 24, attended the Forbes Under 30 summit in Botswana and he met with the country's president. This was after his energetic Timeless concert in Lagos on April 23.

Davido welcomed to Botswana by the country's president Photo credit: @davido

In a video shared on his Instagram story channel, Mokgweetsi Masisi shouted Davido's name and laughed with joy as he sighted the singer.

Taking a bow, Davido shook the president before they hugged each other like longtime friends.

After the exciting first meet, the duo sat side by side at their table, as they had a discussion.

Reactions to the video

freshbabatee:

"That’s how president of a nation should look! Not ur selected Escobar."

finestlolly:

"In this life ehn, just have money."

fbi_1505:

"After that energetic performance last night and you are in Botswana today ? You be real Elemi 9+"

churchill_777:

"Wizkid and Davido, they are far beyond every other Nigerian artiste. I really don't know how they do it."

naijadeclutterchick:

"A whole president dey scream on sighting Davido and you think I won't lose my home training the day I see him dey play."

okotiejoy:

"From show last night to Botswana today Omo this people are trying …u wen wan get money like dem Davido u fit leave sleep???"

saints_affordables:

"Davido always respectful ….."

