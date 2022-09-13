An exchange between former Big Brother Naija star, Leo Da Silva and a fan has sparked hilarious reactions on social media

The fan noted shared her thoughts on the need to write one's will by the age of 25, and Leo corroborated her points

Leo noted that he wrote his first will at the age of 25, and Nigerians seriously dragged him over the statement

The debate about the appropriate age to write one's will stirred massive reactions on social media as a reality star, Leo Da Silva, got seriously dragged online.

The former Big Brother Naija star replied to a post about writing a will at the age of 25 as he revealed that he wrote his first at that age.

Leo revealed when he wrote his first will and got dragged for it. Credit: @sirleobdasilva

Source: Instagram

A Twitter user with the name, Cherryblossoms wrote:

"At age 25 you out to have written your will."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Leo replied the tweet:

"First will I wrote was at that age."

Check out their exchange below:

Nigerians react to conversation about writing will at age 25

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the conversation between Leo Da Silva and the fan. People had different opinions as they disagreed with both of them.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Miel_mezclada_con_riqueza:

"This tweet na for person wey get property, Shey na my Nokia torchlight I wan put for will?"

Lizzydabosschic:

"What will I Will at 25 my pants and bra?"

Misschidel:

"Make una no prejure me abeg."

Iamexcel_blaze:

"Will you keep quiet?"

Gee_collectionstore:

"No person wey get money dey wright will."

Beighdiva50:

"Na to pass down my trials and tribulations!!! Wetin I wan pass down?"

evangel246:

"I’m just laughing Will on top how much?"

Leo expresses surprise after guests stole dining table from his apartment

Legit.ng previously reported that Leo Da Silva expressed his disappointment with the guests that used his short-let apartment.

The reality star explained how the guest who rented the apartment stole the dining table while the security man was away.

He further declared that the security man will be sacked, and Nigerians reacted to his lamentation online.

Source: Legit.ng