Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Doyin David, trends online as a comment she made during a podcast show stirs reactions7

The reality TV star was recently a guest on Nedu's podcast, The Honest Bunch, and she went all out on Lekki boys and their propensity for living a fake life

Doyin attacked Lekki boys, saying many of them live fake lives, lie a lot and claim to be what they are not all to seek validation

Former BBNaija housemate, Doyin David, recently stirred reactions online with a comment she made about Lekki boys and their propensity to portray themselves to look wealthier than they're actually.

The reality TV star called out the fake life propensities of Lekki boys, while she was a guest on Nedu's controversial podcast, the Honest Bunch.

BBNaija star Doyin David trends online as she fires shades at Lekki big boys and their fake life of packaging. Photo credit: @officialdoyin_/@nedu_wazobiafm

Source: Instagram

Doyin noted that several Lekki boys are actually quite broke and live on borrowed clothes, and cars, and many don't even have a house.

Nedu's podcast is fast becoming a platform used to shatter the table of certain sensitive discussions, be it actresses earning way more than they actually should to homosexuality in the entertainment industry.

See the moment Doyin called out Lekki boys for always living a fake life:

See how Nigerians reacted to Doyin's allegations about Lekki big boys

@preneursnetwork:

"Podcasts used to be educative and very insightful until Nigerian celebrities joined the chat. Now podcast is used to shade people and throw tantrums."

@olezzmusicphile_:

"Las las she said whether anyone like it or not, packaging will bring you something. So she's not against packaging, na people just dey triggered."

@lynnetterubymitchell2022:

"Everybody is living a fake life because there are no job opportunities … if you were living in a functioning country then it would be different."

@_cocomill:

"This one that couldn’t defend her gender Dey shade Oshey doyin shades and more."

@thisisdamii:

"She’s talking from a place of pain and experience."

@shoopsydoo:

"It is sad that we live in a world where women can say anything about men and get away with it but when Nedu spoke about the big brother girls , they formed a congress against him. What is wrong with this gender sef."

@jayprogroup:

"If you like don’t package yourself well for opportunities…"

@itsjustneli:

"They’re still better than Abuja boys."

Source: Legit.ng