Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently trended online over the heartwarming display between him and US music mogul, P Diddy

A video made the rounds online showing the moment Burna Boy excitedly jumped out of his cart after seeing P Diddy at Coachella

The Nigerian singer excitedly gave him a hug and called him father and this raised a series of online reactions

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has caused a buzz on social media over his display of love for American music mogul, P Diddy.

In a video posted on Diddy’s Instagram story, it captured the heartwarming reaction the Nigerian star had after spotting him.

In the video, Burna was seen being driven in a cart at Coachella when he excitedly jumped out of it to greet Diddy after spotting him at the event.

Fans react as Burna Boy calls P Diddy father while greeting him at Coachella. Photos: @diddy

Burna was all smiles as he spread out his arms to give Diddy a big hug. Not stopping there, he also addressed the US music mogul as ‘father’.

He said:

“Wagwan father?”

See the lovely display below:

Fans react as Burna Boy calls P Diddy father after spotting him at Coachella

The video of Burna Boy and Diddy at Coachella made headlines for many reasons. While some fans gushed over their display of love and support, others commented on Burna calling Diddy father.

Read some of their comments below:

Smart_569:

“Wagwan father cooking materials don Dey for twitter.”

oluwanishola__97:

“My baby so genuine.”

fofana1381:

“He call am father ❤️❤️”

Iam_kinglaju:

“Things we love to see ❤️❤️”

orobocee:

“Love❤️”

