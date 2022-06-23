Comedian Sabinus has gotten social media users talking about his days of humble beginnings in the entertainment industry

A Twitter user had posted a screenshot of the skit maker who apparently made a cameo appearance in an old Davido music video

Netizens had different things to say with some commending the skit maker for being consistent with his hustle

Comedian Sabinus is currently a hot cake in the Nigerian comedy industry but a lot of his fans have no idea that he started hustling his way to the top many years ago.

Just recently, a Twitter user @special_broz took many by surprise after sharing a screenshot of Sabinus from an old music video.

Sabinus spotted in old Davido music video.

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the funny man was among those who made cameo appearances in the music video for Aza—a 2018 song by Duncan Mighty that features Davido and Peruzzi.

"No be sabinus I dey see so," the Twitter user wrote.

Check out the screenshot below:

Davido, Social media users react

Singer Davido equally took to his Instastory channel with a screenshot of Sabinus. He wrote:

"once upon a time."

See his post below:

More reactions below:

like____felicity said:

"The young shall grow......hunger can make you look old while youngsee Oga Sabinus neck."

elo.nicholas_ said:

"On today’s episode of don’t give up. If you give up, na you sabi."

keekz_ng_ said:

"Omo this guy don dey hustle since, glad his efforts are now paying off ."

jazzyklin2 said:

"But please,how on earth did you figure out it was sabinus, because I watched the video more that 5times before I could finally know it was him."

CcObigod said:

"This guy dey see future oo. Other dey look Davido, Zubby etc. He dey look Sabinwa knowing the investor will be a star too. Nobody knows tomorrow mehn."

blackrainkraiyons said:

"The way Sabinus dey for that last picture dey like those old days children school book."

Sabinus opens up about how much he makes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that comedian Sabinus caused a buzz on social media over his earnings and how he makes money.

A short clip from an interview he had with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu resurfaced on social media and it got fans talking.

Sabinus noted that he gets paid between N1.5 to N2m to do adverts and he could get about five of such deals on a good month.

