Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, recently flaunted her young looking mother on social media

The skit maker shared a snap of herself with her mum and noted that she could pass for her kid sister

Numerous fans on social media gushed over the comedian’s mother as they shared their reactions to the photo

Popular Nigerian actress and comedian, Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin, recently showed off her beautiful mother on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the comedian posted a photo of herself with her unbelievably young looking mum.

Internet users gush over Real Warri Pikin's beautiful mother. Photos: @realwarripikin

Source: UGC

In the photo, both women rocked lovely bone straight wigs while the actress’ mother also rocked a black top and jeans paired with a blue jean jacket.

Real Warri Pikin then mirrored the thoughts of many fans when she explained in her caption that her mother could pass for her kid sister.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She wrote:

“My mom can actually pass for my kid sister!.”

See the photo below:

Internet users react

The comedian’s photo with her mother had fans saying she was the real Warri pikin. Many of them gushed over her youthful looks, her curves and more. Read some of their comments below:

Mercyjohnsonokojie:

“Wow, Beautiful❤️ Black don't crack.”

Theunidenticalduo:

“For your twin sef.”

Realsusanpeters:

“Brown skin oti zeh .”

Elsieokpocha:

“Mum is sooooo beautiful.”

Klintoncod:

“Wow! No way that is you mum ‍♂️‍♂️.”

Fabulous_doo:

“Omo! She looks older than her mum. Good genes I must say! ❤️”

Princenatimaopuiyo:

“Wow amazing Genes....one of the advantages of early Birth .”

I_amchukaa:

“More reason why I need to get married or start having kids next year. Make we for dey ball like Gees.”

Mr_whitney:

“I will even choose her mom over her too cute ❤️❤️❤️.”

Mvlusciouslather:

“Her mum is so pretty!! They do look very much alike .”

Nice one.

She looks very young: Fans gush as Tiwa Savage clocks 42

Popular Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, clocked 42 on February 5, 2022, and the special occasion gained a lot of social media attention.

The self-styled Number 1 African Bad Girl took to her social media page to acknowledge her big day.

Tiwa shared a no makeup photo of herself with a birthday cake emoji on her Instagram story as she turned 42.

Numerous fans and colleagues of the music star also took to their social media pages to wish the celebrant an amazing celebration.

Tiwa was bombarded with birthday messages on social media and some of her fans commented on how surprised they were about her age. According to them, she looks way younger, like a woman in her 20s.

Source: Legit.ng