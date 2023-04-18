The rivalry between singers Portable Zazu and Goya Menor may have finally come to an end following their recent individual achievements

This comes as Goya Menor received a plaque for 30m streams on Boomplay, while Portable also received a plaque for 10m streams on the same platform

The singers' latest achievement has stirred different reactions from many of their fans and followers

It appears the rivalry between Nigerian singers Portable Zazu and Goya Menor on who is more popular has been finally put to rest.

This comes as popular streaming platform Boomplay recently handed plaques to the two singers over their achievements.

While Goya Menor received a plaque for amassing 30 million streams on the platform, Portable was handed a plaque for 10 million streams.

Celebrating his latest achievement, Portable took to his Instagram page to share a video and added a caption that read:

"Earlier today I got my awards of 10 million song streams from @boomplaymusic @boomplaynigeria my streams is actually about 65million or more but guys kindly get me up to 100million song streams thank you @boomplaynigeria @boomplaymusic @poco_lee @olamide."

Goya Menor also shared a post on his Instagram page and added a caption that read:

"In all ramifications the is always bigger. 30,000,000 Boomplay streams ✌️❤️✌️."

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from the singers' pages, see them below:

goya.success:

"They do all the noise why we do the the wining ."

mascotofficial:

"@goya_menor bigger than @portablebaeby ."

chief_nenry:

"Omo .. 30M streams only on boomplay, I don’t hate portable but i am very sure only this boomplay is bigger than all his streams."

lordphaze_1:

"I think say na hype man you be oooo I nor know say you be artist you self too dey shout anyhow for hyping sorry music ."

oluwafemikayfrosh:

"the pressure is getting wesser."

Portable drags Goya Menor for calling him names

Legit.ng reported that Portable responded to Goya Menor's viral video where the rapper called him names.

Menor had compared the singer to a dog and added that an elephant like him has no business with a dog barking.

In a viral video, Portable called out his colleague, asking if he would proudly come out if musicians were being called to the forefront.

Source: Legit.ng